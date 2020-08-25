Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.37

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $796.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,450 shares of company stock valued at $910,185. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

