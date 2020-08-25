Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.