Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,720 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $115,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,325.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $115,721.55.

On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $79,380.00.

Shares of Sitime stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,561. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

