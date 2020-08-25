Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,646,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 866,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,281. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.