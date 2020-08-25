Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Linamar has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

