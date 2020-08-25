LIFE (LIFE) Market Cap Hits $343,936.98

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $343,936.98 and $143.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.05766117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014139 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

