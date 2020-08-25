Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at FBN Securities

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.