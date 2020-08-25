Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at FBN Securities

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $16,807,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,246,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 291,373 shares of company stock worth $10,553,769 in the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

