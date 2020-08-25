Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.