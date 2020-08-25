Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 128,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

