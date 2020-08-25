Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $762,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 336.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.18. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

