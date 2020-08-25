Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.