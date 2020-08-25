Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LANC opened at $171.06 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

