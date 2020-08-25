Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,928,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 727.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

