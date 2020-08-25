Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

LRCX opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.71 and a 200-day moving average of $297.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

