Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.68

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 10343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

