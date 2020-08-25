Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,929 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $11,267,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $13,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

