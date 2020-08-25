Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 149.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kopin by 85.4% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.
