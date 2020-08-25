Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 149.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kopin by 85.4% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

