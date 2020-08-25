Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A -102.60% -90.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Artelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 802.93%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats Artelo Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

