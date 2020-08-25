Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 879,121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 212,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

