Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,914,400 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 5,196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59,144.0 days.

Shares of KCDMF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Get Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.