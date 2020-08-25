Khozema Shipchandler Sells 6,808 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25.

On Friday, June 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $626,100.80.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $4,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

