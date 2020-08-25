KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Loop Capital increased their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $29.63 on Monday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $303,624,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.