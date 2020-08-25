KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $175,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 408.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 338,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 272,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

KEY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

