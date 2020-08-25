KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $12.99 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

