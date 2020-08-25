KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

URBN opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

