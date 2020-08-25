Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $975,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 148.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 182.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

