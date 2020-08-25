Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Cfra raised their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $334.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $336.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,149 shares of company stock worth $20,696,204. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.