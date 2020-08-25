Keybank National Association OH Sells 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $380.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $43,488,450. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

