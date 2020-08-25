Keybank National Association OH Sells 779 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $262,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $9,620,175. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $275.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.