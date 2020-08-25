Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,236 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 17.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 535,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of INFO opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

