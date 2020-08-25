Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,010 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,535.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.