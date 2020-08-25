Keybank National Association OH Sells 550 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,663,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $309.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

