Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,274 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.