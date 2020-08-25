Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,402 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

