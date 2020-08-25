Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,589 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.