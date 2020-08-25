Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

