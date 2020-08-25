Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,413,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM opened at $876.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $887.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.29. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.