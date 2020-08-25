Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

