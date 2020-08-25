Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.03.

LULU opened at $376.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $377.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.