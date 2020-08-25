Keybank National Association OH Has $1.47 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $634,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

