Keybank National Association OH Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,548.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $316.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.21 and its 200-day moving average is $257.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $318.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.