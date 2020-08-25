Keybank National Association OH Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 96.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,338,000 after acquiring an additional 148,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

