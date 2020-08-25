Keybank National Association OH Has $1.31 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.