Keybank National Association OH Has $1.23 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after buying an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after buying an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

