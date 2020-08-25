Keybank National Association OH Has $1.21 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

