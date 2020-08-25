Keybank National Association OH Has $1.14 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

