Keybank National Association OH Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after buying an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,670,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,971,000 after buying an additional 333,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.