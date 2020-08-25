Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

