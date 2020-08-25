Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $192.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

