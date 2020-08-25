Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

